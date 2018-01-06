Fuel pain remains but we're still better off than Brisbane

The RACQ says prices in Gladstone are likely to remain stable or increase slightly in the short term.

The RACQ says prices in Gladstone are likely to remain stable or increase slightly in the short term. Danielle Lowe

ANY thought of post-Christmas relief at the bowser has been scuttled by the state's peak motoring body. The RACQ says prices in Gladstone are likely to remain stable or increase slightly in the short term and unlikely to fall any time soon.

However in a slight reprieve, motorists living in most areas of regional Queensland paid less at the pump than those in Brisbane in December.

RACQ found 28 of the 33 regional centres monitored paid less on average for unleaded petrol than Brisbane.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said despite this, the regional Queensland average of 140 cents per litre (cpl) was higher than what they considered fair.

"That average is 2.1cpl higher than what we saw in November," Ms Smith said.

"We did see a jump in prices in 2017 across Queensland and that's due to an increase in the global oil price. Unfortunately, those high prices are set to continue in 2018.

"In positive news, indicative retail margins were quite low in parts of regional Queensland and that's what led prices to dip below those in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

"Our advice to motorists continues to be to shop around and only fill up at service stations selling fuel at a fair price."

Yesterday's fair fuel price for unleaded in Gladstone was 135.2cpl, although the average price was 139.9cpl. The average cost of diesel is currently 135.1cpl.

Several centres in Central Queensland have diesel prices below or close to the fair fuel price.

United Petroleum in Tooloola St was offering UPL at 129.3cpl yesterday, almost six cents per litre cheaper than the average.

GOING CHEAP: Fuel prices around Gladstone - Friday, January 5, 2018. Mike Richards GLA050118PETROL

"What we've got are good facilities, high-quality fuels and we're trying as hard as we can to deliver those as cheaply as possible... the (Tooloola St) site is an example of that," CEO Gary Brinkworth said.

"United has invested significantly in the industry and its business, in terms of acquiring fuel, transporting, storage and new facilities.

"As an Australian company we can run more efficiently than our competitors... so by being as efficient as we can through the supply chain and running a highly efficient business, that gives us the ability to pass that value on back to motorists."

He also assured motorists that cheaper doesn't make for a lower-quality product.

"All fuel in Australia is managed through Standards Australia and must comply with that," Mr Brinkworth said.

"We also have a guarantee on our fuels to that extent and in many locations United will have an arrangement where they're accessing fuels that are exactly the same as our competitors."

Prior to Christmas, the National Government directed consumer watchdog ACCC to "bust open the books of petrol companies and companies involved in all aspects of the petrol supply chain".

"The direction to the ACCC to monitor the prices, costs and profits relating to the supply of petroleum products and related services in the petroleum industry in Australia took effect from December 20... it will last for two years," an ACCC spokesperson said.

The ACCC will release its initial findings at the end of the first quarter.