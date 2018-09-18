Fuel mix up helps mum cope with son's near-death injury

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Jen McGuire with her son Harrison at The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

THE day 12-year-old Harrison McGuire broke his neck, Mrs McGuire's husband Joe flew down to Brisbane with him.

"To be able to care for someone who is near death, you need to be brave so they're brave," she said.

Instead, Mrs McGuire packed her bags, organised the house and family and hopped in the car at first light the next day.

"I filled the LandCruiser with what I thought was diesel," she said.

"In fact I had two-thirds filled it with unleaded."

Mrs McGuire said the fuel mix-up was a blessing in disguise.

"It literally stopped me in more ways than one," she said.

"I was running on adrenaline and now I had to slow down and wait.

"The RACQ gave me the choice to be taken back to Gladstone and get the fuel drained, or I could continue on to the Lady Cilento car park."

"I asked to be taken back to Gladstone.

"Dealing with my son and a broken-down car in the city would have been too much."

"Unbelievably, I was brought back by a tow-truck driver who was an ex-ambulance officer and he was able to explain everything."

While the car was being fixed, the specialist visited Harrison and confirmed he would recover.

"Once I knew Harrison was safe I got a good night's sleep and set off the next day.

"The universe was really looking out for us."