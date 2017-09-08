Fuel going dirt cheap at Gladstone servos

CHEAP: Petrol has dropped below $1.10 per litre at some service stations in Gladstone.

A FUEL frenzy has erupted in Gladstone with the price of unleaded petrol dropping to below $1.10 per litre at some service stations.

Metro Petroleum on Toolooa St and United Petroleum just down the road on French St have been spotted listing ULP at 108.9 cents per litre today.

Metro Petroleum on Toolooa St Matt Harris

This price is 15.8 cpl cheaper than the RACQ's Fair Fuel Price for Gladstone which is listed at 124.7 as at September 8.

The RACQ average fuel prices for South East Queensland is currently 124.5cpl for Brisbane, 129.6cpl for the Sunshine Coast and 131.5cpl at Gold Coast service stations.

United Petroleum on French St Matt Harris

The current fair fuel price in Rockhampton is 128.1cpl, further emphasising that the Gladstone region is the home for cheap fuel in Central Queensland.

More to follow...