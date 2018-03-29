FUEL FURY: Price at the bowser pumped up ahead of holidays

Fuel prices on the rise ahead of Easter long weekend.

GLADSTONE service stations have pumped their prices up by 3.3 cents per litre ahead of the Easter long weekend after a global oil price surge.

The state's peak motoring body RACQ has said some service stations have increased prices to levels above what was considered fair.

Fuelling up yesterday afternoon, Gladstone resident Tracy Lee said it was "disgusting" the price had risen before the Easter long weekend.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said drivers had every right to be frustrated by the rise.

"Unfortunately, just as Easter and school holidays are about to begin and families set off on road trips, we've seen prices jump several cents in parts of the region," Ms Ross said. "The increase follows a global oil price rise, which flows on to retailers through an increase in the wholesale price, and now servos are passing this onto drivers."

According to RACQ's Fair Fuel Price the average price in Gladstone yesterday was 136.7 cents per litre.

The cheapest was Choice Sun Valley, with a price ranging befrom 128.1-133 cents per litre.

Ms Ross said drivers who would travel over the break could save by doing some research.

"While prices are rising in parts of the region over the next few days, motorists can always save money by shopping around for cheaper prices," she said.

"For example, a few servos in Gladstone are selling ULP for below 130cpl which is a great deal for drivers to take advantage of."

Central Queensland ULP averages:

Gladstone: 136.7cpl

Mackay: 138.1cpl

Rockhampton: 140.6cpl