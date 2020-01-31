Menu
Frustrated Mauk quits Roar

by Marco Monteverde
31st Jan 2020 11:20 AM
STEFAN Mauk is confident of reviving his career with Adelaide United.

Mauk has parted ways with Brisbane Roar to return to the Reds, who he helped win an A-League premiership-championship double in 2016.

"I believe in myself and I know I'm a good player," the 24-year-old midfielder said.

"It's disappointing the way it finished with Brisbane but I can't wait to start playing again with Adelaide."

Former Roar coach John Aloisi signed the ex-Australian under-23 midfielder to a four-year deal in 2018, but Mauk made just 14 A-League appearances for Brisbane.

His 2018-19 campaign was ruined by osteitis pubis, and he fell out of selection favour with current Roar boss Robbie Fowler after starting this season in Brisbane's first team.

"I hated not playing and Brisbane were happy to let me go so everyone wins this way," said Mauk, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Reds.

Stefan Mauk (second from left) celebrates Adelaide United’s grand final win in 2016. Picture Sarah Reed
The mutual termination of Mauk's back-ended Brisbane contract will free up significant salary cap space for the Roar.

Ironically, Mauk's first game since leaving Brisbane is likely to be the Roar-Adelaide match on Saturday week at Suncorp Stadium.

"I've got something to prove to my new team," he said.

adelaide united a-league brisbane roar football soccer stefan mauk

