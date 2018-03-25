Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEMPTATION: The McDonalds on Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone.
TEMPTATION: The McDonalds on Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone. Kara Irving
Crime

Frozen Coke-run costs Gladstone man $1303

Andrew Thorpe
by
25th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

JOSEPH Daniel Jones' decision to pop 350m down the road for a frozen Coke last June proved to be very, very costly.

The 21-year-old Gladstone man drove an unregistered, uninsured motorcycle - with no number plates - to McDonalds on Glenlyon St around 11.30pm on June 3, 2017... while his licence was suspended.

Police responding to the loud noise made by the bike caught him coming out of the restaurant holding a frozen Coke, after which he told them "I literally drove from around the corner".

Jones was fined a total of $1303 for the offences, which also included two counts of breaching parole.

The total of the fines prompted an ice-cold quip from sentencing Magistrate Melanie Ho.

"You'll always remember that Frozen Coke, won't you?" she said.

"Focus on your parole."

frozen coke gladstonecourt mcdonalds unlicenced driving
Gladstone Observer
Drug ring co-accused appear in Gladstone court

Drug ring co-accused appear in Gladstone court

Crime Bail was refused for the alleged drug traffickers as details emerged of the wiretaps which led to their arrest.

Friends under fire: Blaze brings neighbours together

Friends under fire: Blaze brings neighbours together

Offbeat It's not the normal way to get to know the bloke next door...

Ambrose tuckshop a win for school and tradies

Ambrose tuckshop a win for school and tradies

Politics Construction has started on a new $300,000 tuckshop building.

SCAM ALERT: Beware of phone calls offering cheap NBN

SCAM ALERT: Beware of phone calls offering cheap NBN

Crime Never send money, credit card or personal info to cold callers.

Local Partners