Icy blast, snow set to hit Granite Belt

ICY BLAST: Granite Belt residents could wake to snow flurries and sleet on Tuesday morning as a frosty blast moves across the region.

IT'LL be a frosty start to the morning for Granite Belt residents on Tuesday, with the chance of snow and sleet forecast.

The mercury is set to drop as low as 3 degrees Celsius in parts of the region overnight, with highs forecast at just 11 degrees.

Bureau meteorologist Kimba Wong said maintained the chance of snow was only very minimal for Granite Belt residents.

"There is just a chance that we might see some snow flurries or sleet on Tuesday morning," she said.

"But that is just a chance and it's really just the elevated peaks, an area like Girraween National Park might see the most.

"And we're not expecting anything to accumulate on the ground, it's just a very slight chance that there will be anything at all."

Snowfall across the region isn't uncommon, with parts of the Granite Belt recording snow twice last year.

Ms Wong said the weather system bringing "cool dry air" across the south western part of the state would see the return of cooler mornings.

"It hasn't been particularly cold early this month but we are expecting it to be cold this week," she said.

"The inland south western parts of the state could see some cooler temperatures in the coming days.

"By the end of the week, we will start to get some more moisture in the air."

The region isn't expected to set any new records according to Ms Wong, with Warwick temperatures set to drop as low as 1 degree during the week.

The cooler change on Monday night and into early Tuesday is one that will bring more frost to the region, according to Ms Wong.

"It will feel fresh because we've had quite mild conditions over night and the minimum temperatures haven't been too cold lately," she said.

"With the cool dry air moving in we'll see more frost than fog through this week.

"We aren't forecasting too many minus temperatures (at the moment). Maybe along the Granite Belt through this week it could dip below zero."

And while it'll be a cool start to the week, Ms Wong said conditions won't be ripe for avid skiers.

"It's just a very slight chance that there will be anything at all, not exactly a ski field."