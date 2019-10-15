Menu
Spiderman actor Remy Hii
Movies

From Townsville to Spider-Man

by Sophie Chirgwin
15th Oct 2019 5:19 AM
GROWING up as a kid in Townsville, Remy Hii never imagined he would one day star in one of Marvel's most-loved superhero films.

Hii, who is back home in Australia promoting the Spider-Man Blueray release, said he got bitten by the acting bug after seeing Queensland plays.

Spiderman actor Remy Hii. Picture: Toby Zerna
"It was always a very far-flung idea for me that acting could be something I could do and realistically achieve and it didn't really bite me - the acting bug - until I was in late high school," he said.

"My mother used to take me to Queensland Theatre shows and La Boite shows and I just remember seeing the actors on stage. I had a real passion and I was auditioning for everything I could."

Hii has well and truly broken into Hollywood, starring in Crazy Rich Asians and the recent Spider-Man: Far From Home as teenager Brad Davis - and is contracted for two more films.

"There was something very special about the cast we had, we all got along so well and there were times in London where it was almost a sharehouse situation," he said.

"Jake Gyllenhaal was kind of like my man crush, I never believed in a million years I'd find myself in a professional capacity working opposite him."

Before moving to Sydney where he graduated from the National Institude of Dramatic Art (NIDA), Hii lived in Brisbane, and said one of his most rewarding gigs was coming back to film Harrow.

"It was so rewarding to see the city that I love being featured for what it is, which is an incredible city with so much character," he said.

