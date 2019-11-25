From the editor’s desk

Connor Smith and Mya Rosel at the Tannum Sands Formal. Keep an eye out for more photos online this week and in print on December 13.

Dear valued subscriber,

As you may be aware last week the retail price of the Monday to Friday editions of The Observer increased. Saturday’s paper and subscriptions remain the same.

News Corp does not make these decisions on price lightly but unfortunately the cost of producing local journalism in a print format does not come cheap.

We are passionate about this community and will continue to work hard to cover the stories that matter to Gladstone.

In fact, we are the only news organisation in town employing numerous journalists locally – the taxpayer funded ABC does not have any reporters based in Gladstone and the commercial TV networks have only one.

We believe that we still provide value for money (it is certainly cheaper than a cup of coffee).

Coming up in The Observer

It’s an exciting time of year for the region’s senior students with many of our schools hosting their much-anticipated formal events recently.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked down the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

But it’s not over yet with Rosella Park School among those still preparing for their big night.

Galleries will be available online from Wednesday this week ahead of the annual print feature that will hit the newsstands on December 13.

Also this week we launched a new multimedia series called The Ripple Effect.

This confronting, challenging, raw and emotional special project looks at how illicit drugs are affecting Australian families.

It’s a series no parent or teen should miss. Read more here.

Thank you for your support of local journalism. Your subscription helps to fund stories that really matter to our local community. Without you, many of them would never be told.

Megan Sheehan, Editor