From the editor’s desk

Pride of Australia medallists Lex Petersen, Rochelle Courtenary, John Hadok and Vanessa Fowler. Picture: Tara Croser
MeganS1
17th Oct 2019 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:22 PM
Good afternoon valued subscriber,

Journalist Janessa Ekert's recent account of shark attack victim Justine Barwick reuniting with the people who saved her life was a touching read.

I can't imagine what it's like to go through such horrific trauma, not knowing if you are going to live or die.

But the sheer number of people involved in getting her from Cid Harbour to the operating table is incredible.

Each person played their role in what ultimately led to Ms Barwick being able to tell the tale of a shark attack.

One of those people, Dr John Hadok, received one of News Corp's Pride of Australia awards last year.

Now it's time to nominate this year's heroes for recognition.

There are heroes all around us. But often, because they are humble and act on behalf of others without fear or favour, their stories remain untold.

The Pride of Australia Medal is one of News Corp Australia's most important community endeavours, playing a fundamental role as a vehicle to celebrate and acknowledge the remarkable contribution and achievements of members of the Australian community.

So if someone has inspired you through their dedication, initiative, courage or charity, be it a neighbour, friend or colleague, show them how much their actions matter to you by nominating them for the prestigious Pride of Australia Medal.

Who will you nominate? Make your submission here

Stories you might have missed this week:

Emotional moment rare turtle released back to the ocean

Amonia project start date within sight

Drunk bikini model's high heel attack on cops

Funding v capital works: What your school gets

Huge change to way we pay rego

 

Megan Sheehan, Editor

Gladstone Observer

