From the editor’s desk

Journalist Janessa Ekert's recent account of shark attack victim Justine Barwick reuniting with the people who saved her life was a touching read.

I can't imagine what it's like to go through such horrific trauma, not knowing if you are going to live or die.

But the sheer number of people involved in getting her from Cid Harbour to the operating table is incredible.

Each person played their role in what ultimately led to Ms Barwick being able to tell the tale of a shark attack.

One of those people, Dr John Hadok, received one of News Corp's Pride of Australia awards last year.

Now it's time to nominate this year's heroes for recognition.

There are heroes all around us. But often, because they are humble and act on behalf of others without fear or favour, their stories remain untold.

The Pride of Australia Medal is one of News Corp Australia's most important community endeavours, playing a fundamental role as a vehicle to celebrate and acknowledge the remarkable contribution and achievements of members of the Australian community.

So if someone has inspired you through their dedication, initiative, courage or charity, be it a neighbour, friend or colleague, show them how much their actions matter to you by nominating them for the prestigious Pride of Australia Medal.

