From the Editor’s Desk: We’re working hard for local people

Dear valued subscriber,

We want to thank you for your support of local journalism. Your subscription helps to fund stories that really matter to our local community. Without you, many of them would never be told.

As the coronavirus lockdown continues, The Observer will be here to bring you all the latest breaking news and critical information. There's no shortage of rumours and hearsay online, and we're committed to using reliable sources to bring you the real story. The good news is there appears to be some hope on the horizon, with Queensland's chief health officer saying visiting loved ones is 'essential travel'.

Through email, alerts and our social media page, you can keep up with what's going on in the region. Your digital subscription will ensure you're the first to know any local news as soon as it happens.

To ensure our valued readers are getting the most value from their subscription, we are constantly adding new content to our website. If you haven't already, jump on and check out our new daily puzzles and sudoku. And in the coming weeks, we'll be taking a retrospective look at some of our top stories from the past six months, as a showcase of the talents of our reporters here in Gladstone.

Speaking of great yarns, new reporter Rodney Stevens wrote this terrific piece on how local students are using 3D printing to help our health heroes. And if you missed it, sports reporter Nick Kossatch turned his hand to news with the story of a racehorse making a dash down the Dawson Highway.

We will also be keeping you up to date on Anzac Day commemorations for 2020, which will of course have a very different feel about them this year. Our Anzac Day 2020 guide has everything you need to know.

You may also have seen we have moved offices, although for the time being staff are working from home in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The new office is at 1 Manning St, Gladstone. Having the team working remotely certainly has its challenges, but we are working as hard as ever to keep you informed about what's going on in the Gladstone region.

Regards,

Chris Gilmore

Editor

The Observer