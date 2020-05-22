FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Make the most of your subscription

Dear subscriber,

Firstly, we want to thank you for your support of local journalism. Your subscription helps to fund stories that really matter to our local community. Without you, many of them would never be told.

As a subscriber, we want to ensure you continue to get the most out of your digital subscription.

It gives you access to not only our best stories from the Gladstone region, but the best stories from across the News network, including the Courier-Mail in Brisbane, Daily Telegraph in Sydney and Herald-Sun in Melbourne, as well as major regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Post, NT News and so on.

In recent months, we have also introduced some new innovations. We recently launched online sudoku and crosswords puzzles giving you new national puzzles. They are interactive, meaning you can enter words and numbers onscreen, and can be done on both your desktop computer or mobile device, whether it's a smartphone or tablet.

As a subscriber, we deliver the news to you with less advertisements so stories load faster, the pictures are bigger and the content is easier to find and read.

If you haven't already done so, you should download our app, which is available from Apple's App Store or Google Play for Android devices. Just search under Gladstone Observer.

You also have access to the digital edition of your local paper.

For instance, if you're away from home and want to see the paper as it prints, download the Digital Edition on your device, be it desktop, laptop, tablet or phone.

Look for the Today's Paper module near the top of the website, which shows the actual front page. Click on 'Read now' and you can flick through the entire paper.

If this is your first time reading the Digital Edition, we may ask you to log in again, using your masthead account details, but it will be seamless next time you access this benefit.

You can also read the digital edition of our titles, including the Courier-Mail and Daily Telegraph. If you are into NRL or AFL, their coverage is exceptional.

Last time I checked, not everyone had taken up this offer.

It's easy.

1. If you have previously activated your Courier/Telegraph+ entitlement: Simply visit the Courier/Telegraph website and log in using the subscription email address and password you gave them on redeeming.

2. If you have not previously activated your Courier-Mail+ entitlement: Simply log in to our website, select My Profile, then My Rewards and then follow the links.

Activate this, and you'll have the best of local, state, national and international news on your device.

And with the resumption of footy nearing, it's time to get back into SuperCoach, another fun family activity. Spend some time with the family honing your team, and starting the battle for bragging rights in either the NRL or AFL season.

supercoach.couriermail.com.au is the address, and subscribers get to sign up for SuperCoach Gold.

We're for you.

Chris Gilmore

Editor