FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Gloom starting to lift

Dear valued subscriber,

After weeks of coronavirus-enforced lockdowns, we are at last starting to see some of those restrictions eased. From midnight Friday, some non-essential activities will be allowed in Queensland including visiting national parks, recreational boating and jet skiing, picnics and shopping for things such as clothes and shoes.

For Gladstone region residents, that means we will again be able to enjoy fishing, boating and picnics at Lake Awoonga from Saturday onwards.

For us here at The Observer, we are beginning to plan our return to working from our new office, at 1 Manning St. While no date has been set, we will keep you informed as soon as we know when we’ll be open to the public again.

We’ve also seen the release of the Federal Government’s voluntary coronavirus app, COVIDSafe, with Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd urging residents to download the app.

“The more people who download this important public health app, the safer they and their family will be, the safer the community will be and the sooner we can safely lift restrictions and get back to business and do the things we love,” he said.

This week we also heard that Channel Seven would be closing its Gladstone office, the last free-to-air television broadcaster to do so.

Observer reporter Liana Walker wrote an insightful piece featuring Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance Queensland regional director Michelle Rae, who stressed: “It’s really important for local communities that they have the ability to have a voice.”

The Observer remains committed as ever to the Gladstone region, and we assure you we are working as hard as ever to keep you informed about what’s going on in your community.

To that end, we have recently hired two new reporters to cover local Gladstone news.

Rodney Stevens has hit the ground running, producing some great stories on Gladstone’s 5G rollout and local GPs being swamped with mental health cases.

And former Gladstone lad Jacobbe McBride has returned home after a stint in regional Queensland. Jacobbe covered Tuesday’s council meeting, and also produced this feel-good yarn about free coffees for our hard-working teachers.

If you see these two around town, feel free to say ‘hi’ and pass on any story tips – from a safe social distance of course.

Finally, don’t forget to check out our new online daily puzzles and sudoku, and keep your eyes peeled for our new ‘best-of series’, featuring a retrospective look at some of our top stories from the past six months, as a showcase of the talents of our reporters here in Gladstone.

It’s another reason to sign up and enjoy our very limited time offer of $1 for 28 days digital subscription, so tell your friends and family!

Regards,

Chris Gilmore

Editor

The Observer