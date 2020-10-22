Menu
Gladstone’s Election Debate will be livestreamed on The Observer’s website at 6.30pm today.
News

From the Editor’s Desk: Gladstone election debate

Darryn Nufer
22nd Oct 2020 2:00 AM

Dear readers,

As we prepare to cast our votes for the people we want to lead us through the COVID-19 economic recovery and for the longest term in the state’s history, The Observer is tonight bringing you a local debate.

This debate will be live on The Observer site.

Simply visit www.gladstoneobserver.com.au and click on the election debate story which will dominate our home page from 6pm.

The Gladstone debate begins at 6.30pm and will be moderated by The Observer’s lead political reporter, Rodney Stevens.

This livestreamed debate will provide Queenslanders with the opportunity to hear each candidate’s one-minute pitch and provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to share what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The Observer and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland’s extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

This ensures that Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on October 31.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The fight for votes in the Gladstone electorate is already shaping up to be a spirited one, with five candidates officially nominated.

Three of these candidates will take part in tonight’s event - incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher, the LNP’s Ron Harding and One Nation’s Kevin Jorgensen.

Readers are invited to submit the questions they want to see tackled in the debate.

If they don’t make it in to tonight’s debate, we are committed to ensuring they are asked of our candidates during our election coverage which will run until decision day on October 31.

Email your questions to rodney.stevens@news.com.au or darryn.nufer@news.com.au

- Your Observer editor, Darryn Nufer.

Gladstone Observer

