BUSINESS SAVVY: Year 5s Tom Ferris with Tom's Plants, Cooper Filian with Cooper's Can Collection and Jack Ritchie with JCR Seedlings and Moo Poo at the Bororen State School Market Day held as part of the EarlyPrenuer program.
BUSINESS SAVVY: Year 5s Tom Ferris with Tom's Plants, Cooper Filian with Cooper's Can Collection and Jack Ritchie with JCR Seedlings and Moo Poo at the Bororen State School Market Day held as part of the EarlyPrenuer program.
From little things big things grow at Bororen

MATT HARRIS
15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
STUDENTS from Bororenhave seen their hard work pay off this week with the successful running of the school's Market Day.

Held as part of the EarlyPrenuer program, Bororen State School Year 3/4 teacher Carolyn Dunstan said the day was a huge success with almost $1900 raised (excluding costs).

"We had quite a few members of the public who came along, which was fantastic," Ms Dunstan said.

"We only have 19 students doing the program at the moment so it was a small group of students who have made a big impact." Students from Year 4, 5 and 6 are participating in the program and money raised goes back to the school.

Ms Dunstan said some of the stalls featured home baking, home-made candles, garden plants, cow manure and craft items including tie-dye shirts.

 

Principal Kim-Maree Lambert said the students were thrilled to see their goods turned into cash.

"They have a ledger they keep a record of exactly what they sold, who they sold it to and how much money comes across," Ms Lambert said.

"They have a cash float they use and they are all responsible for counting that out.

"We give them a receipt as a school, which gets banked... They're involved with the whole process.

"We have a reimbursement system... We're really trying to get the kids to understand the profit and loss."

The students will take their entrepreneurial skills on the road with an appearance at tomorrow's Miriam Vale markets followed by the Mount Larcom Farmers Markets on March 25 and BAM markets at Tannum Sands on April 6.

