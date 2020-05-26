From coloured hair to a bare minimum done Friday

Chelsea Baker in action during Brisbane Broncos training at Red Hill in Brisbane, Friday, September 20, 2019. PICTURE: Darren England.

RUGBY LEAGUE: She's well known for her various hair colours over the years but Gladstone's Chelsea Baker is soon to do something different.

It's for a great cause and the World Cup winning Australian Jillaroo, Brisbane Bronco, CQ Capras and Gladstone Wallaby mother of two will shave her head on Friday as part of "Bad Hair May" to raise funds for Variety - the Children's Charity.

"I was approached last month by a friend of mine who works for Variety Children's Charity," Baker said.

"Of course I said yes, its for a great cause and I'm already known for crazy coloured hair so why not."

Baker said she was excited but an investment in beanies was planned given the recent cool spell of weather.

There will be a common theme post haircut.

"Of course there will also be a colour to what's left over," Baker said.

"I can't go walking around with normal coloured hair, people get worried I'm not OK."

Baker hoped her campaign would raise $2000 and she lauded the response.

"I knew it was going to be a lot to ask of anybody to donate in this hard times but people have been amazing," she said.

"I've received donations ranging from $5 to $100 dollars and Im currently sitting at $700 with three days to go but this is still a great amount of money to go towards this charity."

Baker said the past few months have been tough because of the COVID-19 enforced restrictions on her rugby league commitments.

"Putting our bodies through a tough preseason and then only being able to get one game of footy was a real bummer," she said.

"I've continued training at home and I'm lucky that I've got quite a bit of gym equipment.

"So I've had plenty to do on the days when home schooling didn't completely drain me.

"Hats off to every teacher out there, you are amazing."

For those who want to say hello and see Baker's locks get cut, go to Duca Hair Studio at 34 Cockatoo Drive at 9.30am on Friday.

People can donate on www.badhairmay.org.au/chelsea-baker.

