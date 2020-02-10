From City Kilda City to BITS Saints

AUSSIE RULES: The BITS Saints' midfield and defence have been further boosted with the inclusion of Victorian recruits Rob Frost and Scott Jackman.

IMMEDIATE IMPRESSION

The pair have impressed at preseason training under new coach Rick Bean

Jackman, nicknamed 'Mad Dog', has settled in to the warmer environs of Boyne Island.

STAR SIGNING: Scott Jackman will bring class and experience to BITS Saints in 2020. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

"I recently moved here and came over for work and footy was just a bonus," Frost said.

FROSTY RECEPTION

Samoan-born Frost is a midfielder who can play at centre half forward who last year played for St Kilda City in Melbourne.

He was a member in its under-19 premiership team.

"Rick's been my coach for a couple of years now and he's been a good leader," Frost said.

He's known for his encouraging voice at his new club during training and his personality is already infectious.

"I like to use my voice and it's a bit quiet sometimes and hopefully kick a few goals for BITS Saints," Frost said.

Jackman is from Langwarrin and had been playing for Sandown since 2010.

"Last year I played for St Kilda City mainly in the reserves," Jackman said.

When asked why he got the nickname 'Mad Dog' Jackman remained tight-lipped but said it originated from a football trip.

KEY BACK

Jackman is a strongly-built player who mainly plays in the key centre half back post.

"If Rick wants to put me up forward, I'd be happy but he probably wont," he said.

"I'll just lock down on key forwards."

Jackman was impressed with the club so far.

"The club and facilities are really good and the ground is awesome," he said.

"I'm just looking forward to the start of the season."

