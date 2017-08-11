Gladstone student goes international to promote region

CHANEL College student and vice-captain Alexandra Botica will put Gladstone on the world map as part of her Rotary Youth Exchange Program in Switzerland starting next January.

The Year 12 student will participate in Rotary club meetings in Switzerland to promote the Gladstone Region during her year-long exchange.

"My main role is to be an ambassador for my country and my community, so the main thing will be sharing what my life is like in Australia and Gladstone," Miss Botica said.

MORE |

Concreters appeal mosque approval

'Until the day you die': No turning back for Gladstone teen

"I know very little about (Switzerland) so it's very likely that they feel the same way about Australia."

Miss Botica looks forward to building relationships with people from a different culture among other aspirations while attending school in Europe.

She also looks forward to learning the language and immersing in a different culture, as well as becoming more independent.

Chanel College principal Dr Susan Bunkum said the exchange is a "wonderful opportunity".

"I've never known anyone who's done a Rotary exchange and hasn't come back changed," she said.

For Miss Botica's mum and Gladstone Rotary Club youth director Danielle Botica, the thought of her daughter leaving for a year is starting to get "a bit real".

The goal of Interact (Rotary for high school students) is to promote Rotary youth programs and involve students in the international community.

Every week, each home room aims to complete at least one community project and one international project.

You may also be interested in:

How a Gladstone man's actions ruined a 10-year relationship

A BITING TREND: Miriam Vale man attacked by dog

In a recent activity, students carried buckets of water on their head and walked around the school oval twice in pairs.

"It's designed to show them the hardships a kid in the third world goes through every single day," Mrs Botica said.

The school held their first Interact meeting at the end of July.