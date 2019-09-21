From cents to thousands: Quota’s generous gift

Quota Club of Gladstone president Chris Saunders and secretary Aileen Weeden with Rosella Park School acting principal Chrissie Hansen, who was ecstatic to receive $2500 from the club after recent fundraising efforts.

PUTTING smiles on children’s faces is just one of many initiatives the Quota Club of Gladstone undertake and ­yesterday the group was able to put that into practice.

Quota Club of Gladstone president Chris Saunders and secretary Aileen Weeden were on hand at Rosella Park School to present acting ­principal Chrissie Hansen a $2500 cheque.

The money came from Quota’s most recent cent sale held at Gladstone Bowls Club last month.

“$2500 for us at Rosella is a huge amount,” Mrs Hansen said.

“We’ve got so many projects on our wishlist that make such a difference to our kids.

“One of the major goals of our school is improving quality of life for our students.

“That means resources on the ground, technology or the ability to replace, for example, an iPad if it gets smashed so a student can continue talking — it means so much to us and our students.”

Mrs Hansen said the school had identified the need to buy a small car to help ferry students around and upgrade its main assembly area.

While the $2500 won’t cover the above projects in full, every bit goes a long way.

“We’ve got a small but very passionate P&C and we’ve been looking at building in the undercover area and there’s also smaller projects such as accessing sensory equipment which is extremely expensive.”

Mrs Saunders said it was a pleasure to be able to help out the school again.

“We did the kitchen years ago but Rosella Park is always high on our list of recipients for the hard work the Quota ladies do,” she said.

“We always keep our money in the Gladstone ­community.”