From beach junk to precious treasures

FOR what might look like beach rubbish to some people, one creative man is giving it a second life.

Inspired by his love of surfing, Agnes Water man Nahm takes washed up drift wood and turns them into miniature surfing statues.

"I'm trying to capture something that relates to the area and having started surfing recently that idea came along,” Nahm said.

Using timber and old wire from the local dump, Nahm said he let the materials do what they liked which created the earthy looking statues.

One of the statues made from drift wood and wire found along the shores at Agnes Water, made by Nahm. Emily Pidgeon.

"Other than the drift wood it's all recycled products,” he said.

"Each one is individual, even in bending of the wire sometimes it has a life of it's own.

"Sometimes I try and twist it into a shape and it won't (work) so you just have to go with what it determines itself.”

Resembling his personality by following a natural, unstructured method, Nahm lets his creative juices flow and watches what happens.

"It's not precise, if I make a mistake I go with it,” he said.

"If I happen to drill a hole and it goes in a funny angle, I go with it. That's the best part for me.”

The surfing statues stand at about 30cm tall and stand on a timber base, following a simplistic and natural theme that Nahm said allowed for people to accept them as they were.

With the whole process taking about an hour, depending on how successful Nahm's beach hunts are, the creator said he gets bored easily so likes to constantly move onto something new.

"I tend to plod around ... I've tried to keep it simple,” he said.

"It's got to develop and be a finished product reasonably quickly.”

While his heart lies in the surf, Nahm said creating the surfing statues is the only thing distracting him from the waves.

"Things are a real tear for me because the surf has just gotten better,” he said.

"When I start one of these it's just as exiting for me because it's connected to (surfing) and the finished product is part of the same genre.”

Nahm's statues can be found at Sol Foods Organic, Agnes Water.