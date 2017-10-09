Gladstone ballerina has her fix as winning Bathurst mechanic

Bonnie Beard (with ponytail) working with her team on David Reynolds' car.

Bonnie Beard (with ponytail) working with her team on David Reynolds' car. Erebus Motorsports GLA091017BONN

MOTORSPORT: It's a dream come true for Gladstone's Bonnie Beard.

The former ballerina and dancer Beard moved to Melbourne in 2015 to start a mechanics apprenticeship.

But it was Sunday's Bathurst 1000 where the fruits of Beard's tireless labour came to fruition as she played a vital role in David Reynolds and Luke Youlden's mighty Holden triumph in a David versus Goliath story.

V8 Supercar driver David Reynolds (Erebus Motorsport) races in wet conditions during the Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama Bathurst, Sunday, October 8, 2017. The Bathurst 1000 is the most famed race in the V8 Super Car calendar, fought out over 1000kms, the event draws fans from all over the country to the New South Wales town of Bathurst. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito) NO ARCHIVING BRENDAN ESPOSITO

The 24-year-old was a mechanic with the winning Erebus Motorsport team.

Reynolds and Youlden withstood a test of will in terrible conditions in Australia's greatest race to be first in the 1000km journey in 7 hours and 12 minutes.

Beard was also one of the mechanics in Holden pair Dale Wood and Chris Pither's fourth place.

"Bonnie's quite a proud little person and she won't sit there and boast her own name, but just reading people's statuses from Gladstone on Facebook, she has such a big following in Gladstone," the family member said.

"She has such a big following and there are so many people that are proud of her, not just family members, but old colleagues like old dance teachers, even like her old customers because she used to work at Central Lane."

Bonnie is also in charge of packing the Erebus truck along with being in charge of the fuel where she controls when the fuel goes into the car and if it needs to be stopped urgently.

Bonnie's role as somewhat of an all-rounder aside from the focus on brakes where she polishes the cars and does other 'odd jobs'.

Last year Bonnie was named number two mechanic on Aaren Russell's who no longer races with Erebus Motorsport.

Russell's car is now Wood's car and Beard has become a brake specialist where she repairs brakes.

Beard was an accomplished dancer at Ramptons Danzenergy Studios.

"We call her our little ballerina turned into a barbie mechanic," the family member said.

Beard could not be contacted yesterday as she was travelling from Melbourne.

