From Auckland to Auckland Point: Pacific Pearl's final voyage

MOVING ON: The P&O Pacific Pearl is currently sailing on her final voyage from Auckland to Singapore. Gladstone is one of six ports it will stop at on its 16-night journey.

EX-TROPICAL Cyclone Debbie won't affect Gladstone tourism after confirmation the P&O Pacific Pearl will dock at the Auckland Pt terminal on Friday morning.

In another boost for the region, the Feast on East Markets will go ahead on Friday as planned, albeit on a smaller scale than previous markets to reduce the environmental impact on the East Shores precinct.

Feast On East Market Coordinator Brigitte James said the forecast of a dry and sunny Friday will ensure it's all systems go for the markets.

"Due to the amount of rain we have received in the last couple of weeks, along with what is expected in the next 24 hours, we do have to modify the site plan, as per our wet weather procedures,” she said.

”We will operate a smaller market of approximately 50 stalls and bring all stalls onto the roadway.”

Meanwhile, the Pacific Pearl, an international cruise ship from New Zealand embarked on her final cruise, a 16-night cruise from Auckland to Singapore which departed on March 27 and will arrive at its final destination on April 11.

After becoming a member of the P&O fleet in 2010, the Pacific Pearl has completed 71 cruises from Auckland and held over 518,000 passengers.

Upon arriving in Singapore, she will be handed over to Cruise & Maritime Voyages and undergo a significant refurbishment before being renamed Columbus.

Gladstone is one of six ports the Pacific Pearl will visit on her journey to Singapore.

Airlie Beach , Yorkeys Knob in Cairns, Darwin, Komodo Island and Benoa in Bali will be the other destinations.

It will be the 10th P&O cruise ship to visit Gladstone Harbour almost 12 months after the first ship docked.