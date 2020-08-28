Menu
A man has suffered minor injuries in a workplace accident near Gladstone.
Frightening machinery accident haults CQ worksite

kaitlyn smith
28th Aug 2020 2:23 PM
PARAMEDICS have attended an industrial property at Gladstone this afternoon following a frightening workplace accident.

The incident occurred around 1pm after a male employee was involved in a digger rollover.

The frightening incident took place at a Garfield St worksite, Callemondah.

It is understood the male worker did not become entrapped inside the heavy-piece machinery.

He was reportedly conscious and breathing upon paramedic’s arrival.

The patient has since been taken to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.

QFES and QPS also attended the scene.

An investigation by Workplace Health and Safety Officers is being conducted.

