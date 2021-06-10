‘Frightening’ home invasion, kidnapping

Two men, aged 21 and 23, have been charged over a kidnap and home invasion at Sans Souci in Sydney’s south.

A man was allegedly assaulted in front of his partner and three children at his Sydney home, before being bundled into a car and kidnapped for hours.

The 44-year-old man was allegedly then taken to a home while being kept captive and smashed a window to escape to a neighbour’s house while still tied up, police said.

The incident unfolded when a group of men forced their way into a home at Bonney Street, Sans Souci, on Wednesday afternoon, threatening and assaulting the man in front of his partner and three children.

“It would have been very frightening for all those targeted by this group of males,” Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis said on Thursday.



The man was then allegedly shoved into a car by the alleged home invaders and kidnapped for hours.

Shortly after, a car matching the same description was found on fire at Bankstown.

The man was later found in Padstow about 11.20pm, suffering minor injuries.

Police have been told he was threatened and assaulted by members of the group at a home on Archibald Street.

However, he took a moment when his alleged captors weren’t watching to smash a window and escape, running to a neighbour’s house while still tied up.

“He’s a very lucky man,” Superintendent Koutsoufis said.



The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police arrested two men – aged 21 and 23 – at a park at Padstow.

Superintendent Koutsoufis said the victim was known to police but there are no confirmed links yet between him and the alleged offenders.



The pair have been charged with multiple offences including special aggravated break and enter, committing a serious indictable offence (weapon), and taking/detaining in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

Both were denied bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Thursday.

Police say their inquiries are continuing into the two other men who are outstanding.

