‘Frightened and disoriented’: Lost teen’s miracle jungle survival

A MOSSMAN teenager has miraculously survived five nights in the wilderness with just the clothes on his back after a frantic search located him "alone and frightened" on a remote Daintree beach.

Emmanual Cortez, 17, was last seen leaving the Mossman Hospital on Friday, May 28 sparking a torturous six day search by police and his concerned family.

His sister Angelique Carter, 26, and officers located the "malnourished" and "disoriented" boy on the remote Cape Kimberley beach in the Daintree Rainforest on Wednesday afternoon.

Angelique Carter, 26, with her brother, Emmanuel Cortez 17. The teenager was found on a remote Daintree beach after being missing for six days. PHOTO: Supplied.



It's believed he may have survived on "a few sweets" he purchased from a service station on Friday before crossing the Daintree River.

"We don't know how he has survived, it's been a very scary experience for him," Ms Carter said.

"He had cuts all over him and he just looked terrible, alone and frightened.

"We don't think he's eaten much for five days but we are just so thankful he's alive."

Ms Carter and her brother, Rapheal, started following "breadcrumb leads" once their younger sibling, who suffers from a medical condition that requires treatment, vanished on Friday morning.

The Port Douglas teen was receiving treatment before walking out of the hospital.

The mystery intensified later that afternoon when CCTV footage emerged of him making a purchase at the Wonga Beach service station, believed to be lollies, according to his mother, Susanna Isabella.

Emmanuel Cortez, 17, was found on a remote Daintree beach with “cuts all over him” after being missing for six days. PHOTO: Supplied.

Ms Carter said witnesses then reported him hitchhiking towards the Daintree, which was consistent with police information.

"We just kept following the breadcrumb leads and we just didn't stop, and neither did the police," she said.

"We knew he had gone across on the ferry but he didn't have anything on him, no phone or camping gear, so we were very worried.

"He's just been in the bush with nothing."

Mossman police made the discovery on the Cape Kimberley beach and sent the boy straight to Cairns Hospital, where he is still under observation.

Ms Carter said her family owed a debt of gratitude to the Mossman and Port Douglas police and the wider community.

"The police and everyone have just been remarkable," she said.

Originally published as 'Frightened and disoriented': Lost teen's miracle jungle survival