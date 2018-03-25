Friends under fire: Blaze brings neighbours together

COMING TOGETHER: Jason Dunne (right) helped out rural firefighters after a grassfire threatened his neighbour's property. INSET: Kristi Campbell with one of her rescue pigs last year.

COMING TOGETHER: Jason Dunne (right) helped out rural firefighters after a grassfire threatened his neighbour's property. INSET: Kristi Campbell with one of her rescue pigs last year. Kristi Campbell

IT'S NOT the most conventional way to get to know the bloke next door.

When Kristi Campbell and partner Jason Dunne moved their pig and livestock rescue to a rural property at Darts Creek, near Ambrose, their relationship with their neighbour didn't get off to the best start.

Kristi admits this might have something to do with an unannounced visit made by one of her pigs to the inside of her neighbour's house.

"He just told it to f--- off," she said.

That relationship changed for good last Saturday when the neighbours worked together to fight a large fire.

Firefighters were called to the two addresses on Darts Creek Rd when the ride-on mower Kristi's neighbour had been using suddenly exploded, setting fire to about 100sqm of grass across the two properties' fence line.

Kristi was in her kitchen when the fire started and at first didn't notice the explosion or the ensuing blaze.

"My animals were running into the yard and I wondered why one of my pigs wouldn't take a piece of watermelon off me," she said.

"That's when I saw the smoke."

COMING TOGETHER: Jason Dunne helped out his neighbour after a grass fire threatened both their properties. Kristi Campbell

She woke up her partner Jason and they sprang into action, grabbing a post-hole shovel and working to tamp down the flames for about 45 minutes until fire crews arrived.

"By the time we ran over, the flames were seven-feet high," she said.

"Our neighbour was out of breath near the fence line and kept saying sorry... but it wasn't his fault."

By the time it was extinguished, the fire had destroyed parts of the fence between the two properties, which Jason and Kristi offered to replace as they had just bought a large amount of barbed wire for their animal rescue.

Kristi Campbell has recently moved into the region with around 80 rescue animals. Mike Richards GLA291216ANIMALS

Kristi said it was amazing how different the couple's relationship with their neighbour had become since they worked together during the incident.

"It's just really nice," she said.

"Our relationship has gone from him being someone who thought there was a wild pig in his house to now getting along really well.

"Sometimes it just takes one thing."