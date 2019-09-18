Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RUMOURS DEBUNKED: Site Manager at Bindaree, By Sundale Vicki Lawrence out the front of the organisation's new building on Gilbert Ct, Boyne Island.
RUMOURS DEBUNKED: Site Manager at Bindaree, By Sundale Vicki Lawrence out the front of the organisation's new building on Gilbert Ct, Boyne Island.
News

Friends of Bindaree rumours refuted

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Sep 2019 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sundale’s Bindaree site manager has dispelled rumours the monthly garage sale is closing.

Vicki Lawrence said the Friends of Bindaree garage sale was still being relocated as announced last month.

“Rumours the Friends of Bindaree garage sale is closing are completely false,” she said.

“Ongoing health and safety issues and a lack of basic facilities, including toilets for the volunteers and the visiting public, means the much-loved Beacon Ave site is no longer viable.”

She said Sundale was working with a steering committee to ensure a seamless move to the new premises and an exact relocation date.

The move means they can’t accept donations this month.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Struggling jeweller struck by thieves

    premium_icon Struggling jeweller struck by thieves

    News A jewellery business owner was shocked to find out thousands of dollars’ worth of watches had been stolen from his store.

    School teacher busted for high-range drink-driving

    premium_icon School teacher busted for high-range drink-driving

    News A GLADSTONE school teacher was told he had “let his students down” when he fronted...

    REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    News An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Gladstone region schools...

    Heartbreaking search for son's 'best mate' after fatal crash

    premium_icon Heartbreaking search for son's 'best mate' after fatal crash

    News Desperate search in bushland for missing passenger