Friends of Bindaree rumours refuted

RUMOURS DEBUNKED: Site Manager at Bindaree, By Sundale Vicki Lawrence out the front of the organisation's new building on Gilbert Ct, Boyne Island.

Sundale’s Bindaree site manager has dispelled rumours the monthly garage sale is closing.

Vicki Lawrence said the Friends of Bindaree garage sale was still being relocated as announced last month.

“Rumours the Friends of Bindaree garage sale is closing are completely false,” she said.

“Ongoing health and safety issues and a lack of basic facilities, including toilets for the volunteers and the visiting public, means the much-loved Beacon Ave site is no longer viable.”

She said Sundale was working with a steering committee to ensure a seamless move to the new premises and an exact relocation date.

The move means they can’t accept donations this month.