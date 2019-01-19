Friends of Bindaree could use a few more mates

BARGAINS GALORE: Friends of Bindaree President Andrew Bannerman has been busy collecting donations since Christmas.

OVERWHELMING was the word Friends of Bindaree President Andrew Bannerman used to describe the amount of donations the group had received over Christmas.

"We can get over three tonne of clothes a week from the two collection bins at the Boyne Plaza," he said.

"But during the few days over the Christmas break we got a lot more than that.

"It's what happens when everyone cleans their homes out at the same time every year."

Mr Bannerman said the group's 45 volunteers have been kept very busy sorting through the donated furniture, electronic goods, CD's, DVD's, Manchester and toys.

"It's almost a full time job for me," he said.

"But the volunteers usually do four or five hours two mornings a week.

"The one thing we really need though is more men to help us."

He said there were only nine men currently helping at the centre.

"They usually come down and check the electronic stuff to see if it's working or sellable," Mr Bannerman said.

"If it's no good we'll pull the stuff apart for the steel and aluminium content and recycle it.

"We try not to send much stuff to the tip."

The group holds a garage sale every Wednesday from 7.30am to 11.30am and one Saturday 7am - 12pm each month at their Beacon Ave facility at the rear of Bindaree Lodge.

"Come and make us an offer," he said.

"We have plenty of bargains here so it's pretty popular."

The money raised from the groups garage sales is used to purchase some big ticket items the Bindaree Lodge aged care facility.

"Over the years we've paid for buses, solar panels, shower chairs, kitchen and laundry equipment and special food trolleys that keeps the meals hot so they don't have to be reheated after being delivered," Mr Bannerman said.

"We recently paid to replace 20 beds in the lodge."

To donate goods, or volunteer, visit the Friends of Bindaree Facebook page or call them on 49738156.