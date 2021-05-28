Friends massive dating reveal for fans

Oh my God! The long-awaited Friends reunion had a massive reveal for fans as Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer confessed their TV romance almost spilt over into real life.

During the much-hyped Friends: The Reunion special, which dropped Thursday on BINGE, the pair revealed they developed strong feelings for each other while filming the series as Rachel and Ross.

"At one point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," Schwimmer said, divulging that they would secretly sneak snuggles on the couch between scenes.

Aniston said she was disappointed her first kiss with Schwimmer happened on the show but acknowledged they channelled their unresolved sexual tension into that moment.

The gang back together. Picture: HBO Max/YouTube

Oddly enough the pair were almost not part of the series, it emerged during the two-hour special. Schwimmer, who was the first to be cast, had given up on TV and was determined to make a career in theatre until writers Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright won him over with a gift basket.

Meanwhile Aniston was committed to another series and had to beg to be let out of that contract to continue playing Rachel.

"He (the other show's producer) said, 'I saw that show (Friends) and I'm going to tell you something, that show's not going to make you a star!'" she laughed.

The show she ducked was Muddling Through, which was axed after one season, while Friends ran for 10 seasons and netted Aniston an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Jennifer Aniston revealed she was disappointed her first kiss with co-star David Schwimmer happened on the show. Picture: HBO Max/YouTube

Friends: The Reunion features the beloved comedy's six stars - Aniston, Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Matt Le Blanc - reuniting, along with a horde of special guests and host James Corden, for two hours of anecdotes, re-enactments and skits.

Filmed in April, it was the first time all six cast members have been together on camera since the show wrapped in 2004.

While the group have vowed to see each other more often off screen, they ruled out ever reprising their roles in a film or reboot.

Lisa Kudrow said the show had ended on the right note, with every character finding their own happily ever after and reboots would risk unravelling all of that.

Yet, there were tears and laughter as Aniston, Schwimmer, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry returned to the famous set, watched blooper reels and read from old scripts.

Friends: The Reunion will not disappoint the diehard fans. Picture: Warner Bros Entertainment Inc/Binge

Perry and LeBlanc enjoyed a stretch in their recliners together while Kudrow strummed Smelly Cat on a guitar - with some help from Lady Gaga and a gospel choir.

"It's been really emotional," Schwimmer said of seeing his castmates again.

"Really fun, actually. After the initial shock of being in the same room together we just fell right back into joking around. We are a family."

The cast reminisced about the big stars who had cameos such as Aniston's then-husband Brad Pitt, Perry's one-time girlfriend Julia Roberts, and Schwimmer's hero Sean Penn.

And Schwimmer admitted there was one co-star he couldn't stand - Ross's pet monkey Marcelle. The actor said he couldn't wait to see the back of the hairy pest, complaining that Marcelle kept missing his cues and would eat live grubs while sitting on his shoulder.

There was a warmer reception for other notable guest stars who returned for the special. Picture: Warner Bros Entertainment Inc/Binge

There was a warmer reception for other notable guest stars who returned for the special - Tom Selleck (who played Cox's older boyfriend Richard), Maggie Wheeler (the screeching Janice), Christine Pickles and Elliott Gould (parents of Monica and Ross).

James Michael Tyler - the actor who played the barista lusting after Rachel for 10 seasons - appeared via Zoom and without his trademark bleach-blonde hair.

Three celebrities modelled some famous Friends fashion moments. Cara Delevingne wore Rachel's puffy, pink bridesmaid's frock complete with skirt tucked into her undies. Cindy Crawford strutted her stuff in Ross's leather pants. And Justin Bieber rocked out in that Halloween Sputnik costume.

Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on BINGE, along with all 236 episodes of the hit comedy

Originally published as Friends massive reveal for fans