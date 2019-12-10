Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Compared with Carla Thursday's youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea “friends you can’t keep up with.”
Compared with Carla Thursday's youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea “friends you can’t keep up with.”
Entertainment

How friends inspired a heartfelt song by an upcoming singer

by Luci Lenarduzzi
10th Dec 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NYE is the second single by Ipswich songwriter Carla Thursday.

Compared with her youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea "friends you can't keep up with."

Thursday remembers writing the song around Christmas, when she was in an online writing group, I Heart Songwriting Club, and was given the theme "Christmas tradition".

She decided against the theme and wrote about how every New Year's Eve her friends "try to get together".

"When you grow into adulthood, finding the time to see or connect with your friends can be hard, life just gets in the way sometimes," she said.

Thursday's track draws on the guilt you feel when you miss a friend's birthday, or you don't call them back because you're busy. It is relatable.

"It was an apology…a reminder," Thursday said.

"I was surprised how the song turned out, it made my best friend cry."

Thursday said she wanted a song that was "meant to sound live and nostalgic," something that sounded like you're playing the piano in your living room.

It had to be "intimate, minimally produced, raw and authentic", she said.

The track transports you through the history of your friendships, reminding you of their value and how you should make time for them.

Carla Thursday's NYE is a "honest, heartfelt, and intimate" second single, which is to be released December 19 - before New Year's Eve.

carla thursday editors picks entertainment musician singer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        premium_icon Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        News UPDATE: Gladstone Police are calling for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information

        Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        premium_icon Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        News The short-term facility provides key health support to help patients.

        • 10th Dec 2019 3:28 PM
        ’These kids have goals now’: Mum's free gym class for teens

        premium_icon ’These kids have goals now’: Mum's free gym class for teens

        News A GLADSTONE mother has opened her home to the region's troubled youth to keep them...

        Say thank you to our heroes

        premium_icon Say thank you to our heroes

        News It’s the second time this pair have teamed up to put on a day dedicated to...