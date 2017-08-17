29°
Friends in Art exhibition on now

Julia Bartrim, julia.bartrim@gladstoneobserver.com.au | 17th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
GET CREATIVE: Friends in Art members Anna Anderson, holding Art by Bartuccio and Christine Krebs with her work 'Melaleuca 1'.
GET CREATIVE: Friends in Art members Anna Anderson, holding Art by Bartuccio and Christine Krebs with her work 'Melaleuca 1'. Di Paddick

ARE you looking for creative inspiration? Check out the exhibition by Friends in Art at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens gallery on until August 31.

The exhibition by the local art group is a colourful and diverse display from nine of its members, some highly experienced and some more recently starting their careers.

Mrs Anna Andersen was a member of Friends in Art many years ago and has recently rejoined.

She said of the exhibition: "It's well worth having a look, it's beautiful ... a lot of talented local artists.”

The artists drew their inspiration from the Botanic Gardens themselves with many members of the group sitting in the gardens for hours while painting.

Leanne Cole, group coordinator and artist with FiA, produces work across mediums, from watercolour, oils and acrylics to lino printing.

She said that as well as holding an exhibition, FiA gets together weekly for an art session

"We all learn off each other ... artists feed off each other, and you get inspiration, usually we follow some sort of lesson.

"Sometimes we don't even get any painting done. We have a really fun morning,” Mrs Andersen said.

FiA meets every Friday morning from 10am - noon at the gardens' gallery. Contact Leanne to join: 0407679197.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  art exhibition friends in art tondoon botanic gardens

