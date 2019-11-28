Menu
Friends hoped news of stabbing was ‘wrong’

by JESSICA HOWARD
28th Nov 2019 11:12 AM
THE impact of the stabbing death of Reid Ludwig in Blackmans Bay has had a ripple effect across the globe.

Close friends Steven and Denise Morrison discovered their "loveable larrikin" mate had died when they saw the news on social media from their home in Virginia in the US.

University lecturer Mr Morrison said he first became friends with Mr Ludwig in 2000 when they were both living on the Gold Coast.

"He was like the little brother I never had - he had a massive heart," he said.

"My son was born in 2001 and I remember there was a time I was teaching in class and my [pregnant] wife wasn't feeling well and she wanted to go to the hospital so he dropped what he was doing and took her to the hospital and waited with her until I could get there.

"He'd do anything for you - give you the shirt off his back."

 

Denise and Steven Morrison with Reid Ludwig, right, holding their son Liam Morrison. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mr Morrison said the friends kept in touch despite the distance.

"It was his birthday not too long ago and we sent him a Snapchat singing along to one of his favourite songs," he said.

"I didn't get to meet his children unfortunately, but he would have been a great father because he really was a big kid at heart."

The news of his death was "incomprehensible", Mr Morrison said.

"We were devastated and hoped it was wrong," he said.

"We saw the picture of him and that was when I knew it was true.

"I can't believe I won't see him again. He was the type of friend where if you hadn't seen each other for a while, when you did catch up it was like no time had passed.

"He will be missed. My thoughts and sympathies to his family."

