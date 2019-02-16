Menu
ADVICE: Lunch, Friends and Money will be held at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre, 21 Off St, on March 8.
Friends, food and funds: Free financial advice for women

MATT HARRIS
16th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
WOMEN of Gladstone will have a unique opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a casual lunch and set themselves on the right financial path at an upcoming Queensland Women's Week event.

Lunch, Friends and Money will be held at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre, 21 Off St, on March 8.

The event will coincide with International Women's Day and run in conjunction with Queensland Women's Week, March 2-10.

Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours project officer Elmira Esfahani said the event was a new initiative.

"The idea is to help women in our community to improve their financial literacy," Ms Esfahani said.

"We can see from our volunteers and the people who come here that they might be struggling financially, want to start their own business, need financial advice or information on the tax system.

"We're planning to run this event in an interactive way to make it more interesting and easier to understand."

The three-hour event will consist of two workshops held either side of a lunch of healthy food delivered by multicultural organisations.

A financial resilience worker from Anglicare will provide information to attendees about general finance through a financial planning, hands-on activity during the first session.

A tax agent from H&R Block will present the afternoon session.

Lunch, Friends and Money

When: 10.30am-1.30pm on March 8

Where: Gladstone Inclusion Centre, 21 Off St

Cost: Free

RSVP: 0487422142, email office@win-australia.org.au or via Facebook by March 6.

financial advice gladstone inclusion centre international women's day queensland women's week welcoming intercultural neighbours
Gladstone Observer

