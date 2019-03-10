Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rieko Ioane of the Blues touches down to score his third try despite the efforts of Phil Burleigh of the Sunwolves.
Rieko Ioane of the Blues touches down to score his third try despite the efforts of Phil Burleigh of the Sunwolves.
Rugby Union

‘Frieko’ Ioane scores four as Blues break duck

by Reuters
10th Mar 2019 8:30 AM

Winger Rieko Ioane has become the 18th player to score a record equalling four tries in a Super Rugby match, taking the Blues to their first win of the season against the Sunwolves in Auckland.

The home side held on for a 28-20 victory on Saturday, as they marked last week's death of former prop Mike Tamoaieta with his player number 276 stitched onto the front of their jerseys.

The Sunwolves had won their first match away from home last week against the Chiefs and never let the Blues get too far ahead, but were hampered by second half yellow cards to fullback Semisi Masirewa and replacement hooker Nathan Vella.

The Blues hadn't scored a try this season until Ioane touched down for his first in the 20th minute.

He had a double by halftime when the Blues led 15-13 and bagged two more five pointers.

The Sunwolves were strongly competitive and scored through Uwe Helu to cut the lead to five points.

A late penalty to Otere Black sealed the Blues' win.

Fly half Rikiya Matsuda scored a try, slotted two penalties and converted both his own and replacement lock Uwe Helu's second half try for the Japanese outfit at North Harbour Stadium.

More Stories

Show More
blues rieko ioane sunwolves super rugby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    premium_icon Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    News A GLADSTONE man is likely to be deported back to New Zealand after his involvement in the attack and attempted burglary, a court was told.

    'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    premium_icon 'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    News Court hears details of mum and sons violent offending

    Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    premium_icon Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    News The initiative aims to reduce noise, lighting and distractions

    OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    premium_icon OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    Opinion I'm perplexed by two stories in the past week - Pell and Hepi-Tehuia