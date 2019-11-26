Menu
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, a Russian skating fan holds the country's national flag over the Olympic rings before the men's 10,000-meter speedskating race at Adler Arena Skating Center during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Formed with good intentions, the World Anti-Doping Agency finds itself at a crossroads as it celebrates its 20th anniversary at a conference this week in P
Fresh move to ban Russia from Olympics

26th Nov 2019 8:30 AM

A key World Anti-Doping Agency panel has recommended Russian athletes be forced to compete as neutrals at next year's Olympics in Tokyo and other major events.

WADA's compliance review committee has recommended a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions.

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel has recommended Russia be hit with a four-year ban from sporting competition after falsifying laboratory data handed over to investigators. Picture: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations on Dec. 9. That follows a lengthy investigation into lab data handed over by Russia in January. That was part of a deal to lift a suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency, and was meant to expose past cover-ups of drug use by Russian athletes. Instead, the WADA panel says data on hundreds of positive tests were removed.

 

More to come …

