Fresh look for airport website

VISITORS to the new Gladstone Airport website will be transported to many of the wonderful places the Gladstone region has to offer.

Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO Colin Fort said the website redesign was part of a broader strategy by the airport to showcase the Gladstone region to visitors, both in person and virtually via the website.

"We installed some hero images of the region in and around the terminal late last year with a view to creating a 'sense of place' for visitors to the terminal," Mr Fort said.

"The new website is an extension of that work. The redevelopment of the site has also given us the opportunity to update the content, ensuring it is current and relevant to our customers.

"We are working hard to ensure that our operational information is easily accessible to our stakeholders, and the website is a fantastic platform to do that efficiently and transparently."

Cooper McKenzie Marketing partnered with Gladstone Airport on the website rebuild, which included collaboration with many airport stakeholders including airport tenants, GAPDL, Gladstone Regional Council, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Services and the airlines.

"The airport is a valuable community asset and we want to maximise the opportunity that we have to engage with the local community as well as people visiting our region," Mr Fort said.

"The next step in improving our connection with our customers will be to create a social media presence and we are working on a plan for that at the moment."

People can offer feedback on the website - www.gladstoneairport.com.au - via the 'Contact us' page of the site.