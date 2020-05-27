Fresh claims in Epstein Netflix series

Explosive claims will air in a new Netflix documentary on Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Netflix

A Netflix documentary series into the abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein is set to air explosive new claims against the disgraced billionaire.

From allegations of importing 12-year-old girls to be used as sex slaves, to a witness claiming to have seen Prince Andrew "groping" a young Virginia Roberts, the four-part mini series delves into the horrific claims surrounding Epstein.

Netflix revealed on Twitter last month that it would be airing Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, based on the 2016 James Patterson book.

"The series exposes a horrifying story of relentless manipulation and sex trafficking," the streaming service said on its "See What's Next" account.

"Epstein's survivors serve as the series' pre-eminent voices, providing powerful testimonials about their experiences and inspiration in their resilience."

The series is set to be released this week. Picture: Netflix

The documentary makers spoke to Steve Scully, 70, who used to work as Epstein's phone and internet specialist.

In the series, which is set to be aired this week, Mr Scully claims he saw Prince Andrew kissing Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, on Epstein's home on a private Caribbean island.

Ms Giuffre, 36, has been one of the disgraced billionaire's most vocal accusers, claiming she was recruited as an underage sex slave and forced to have sex with Epstein and his high profile friends, including Prince Andrew, when she was just 16.

The prince has always strenuously denied he had sex with Ms Giuffre, and said he has no recollection of meeting her.

During an interview for the series, Mr Scully claims he saw Prince Andrew with a young blonde in a bikini by the pool on Little St James island.

"It was probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew. He was at the pool. He was with at that time an unknown girl to me," Mr Scully said.

"She was young, She didn't have any top on. They were engaged in foreplay. He was grabbing her, and grinding against her."

Virginia Giuffre will feature in the Netflix series.

She has been one of Epstein’s most outspoken accusers. Picture: Supplied

Mr Scully went into further detail about the allegations during a recent interview with The Sun, claiming Prince Andrew was "grinding against her and groping her".

The 70-year-old said the young woman "wasn't resisting in any manner whatsoever" but he is convinced it was Ms Giuffre he saw with the royal.

Mr Scully told the publication he later introduced himself to the prince while he was with the young woman.

"This is where it struck me as how young the girl was, because she stood like a kid would stand behind a parent," he said.

"I thought she looked particularly young. It bothered me. I thought that it wasn't appropriate."

Ms Giuffre has previously claimed she was forced to participate in an orgy with Prince Andrew on the Caribbean island - which he denies.

The 36-year-old, who now lives in Cairns, will also appear in the Netflix documentary, with a promo clip showing her sending out a stark warning to Epstein's supporters.

"The monsters are still out there. You took our freedom, now we're going to take yours," she said in the clip.

Ms Giuffre confirmed her involvement in the series on Twitter.

"The Netflix team we're wonderful to me & my husband," she wrote on Twitter, saying the series was "looking to tell the world the truth of what went on behind closed doors".

"I hope the message reaches the voiceless & helps give them a voice & I hope the message is clear to anyone who thinks $=no thinks again!"

More victims are set to speak out in the documentary, with one woman claiming she witnessed Epstein import "three 12-year-old girls that he had purchased from their parents".

Another victim gave a harrowing insight into how her life had been impacted by the alleged abuse.

"I felt so used, like I was just this dirty person," she said during an interview.

"Before this, I was something else."

Epstein, 66, was found dead in a New York jail cell in August last while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors alleged that the previously convicted sex offender paid girls as young as 14 hundreds of dollars for massages before he molested them in his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005.

Originally published as Fresh claims in Epstein Netflix series