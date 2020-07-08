Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN020419COU1
News

Fresh charges laid over crash that killed pedestrian

Geordi Offord
by
7th Jul 2020 9:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who allegedly hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man while driving a stolen car has been charged over his death. 

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence. 

Fisher, who was briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, is also facing one charge each of unlawful use of a vehicle burglary. 

The matters will be heard again in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow morning. 

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major maritime jobs boost for Gladstone

        premium_icon Major maritime jobs boost for Gladstone

        News Job opportunities in the tourism, fishing and resource sectors will be identified by the task force.

        Gladstone man caught with meth and Viagra

        premium_icon Gladstone man caught with meth and Viagra

        Crime The man told police he had never seen the meth before.

        ‘You know what it is’: Drug charges for businessman

        premium_icon ‘You know what it is’: Drug charges for businessman

        Crime The Gladstone business owner told police it wasn’t illegal to have cannabis seeds...

        How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

        premium_icon How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

        Sport Gladstone is a proud sporting town and the Regional Council has continued that...