Fresh charges laid against court dock escapee

FRESH charges have been laid against a Gladstone man following an escape attempt at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 30.

Peter James Pearson, who was 31 at the time of the incident in question, was being held in the dock on that date as he applied for bail after being charged with a number of offences related to an alleged assault involving a machete and a stolen vehicle.

The magistrate had not yet come to a ruling as to whether she would grant Mr Pearson bail when he lifted himself through the gap between the glass barrier and the courtroom ceiling.

It took multiple police officers, including police prosecutor Barry Stevens, to restrain Mr Pearson as he fell to the ground and then attempted to fight his way to the court house door.

He appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday by video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre.

In addition to more than a dozen charges relating to the original incident, he has now been charged with one count of attempted escape by a person in lawful custody, two counts of obstructing police, and one count of wilful damage relating to damage that occurred to a police officer's glasses in the scuffle.

Appearing agitated throughout the hearing, Mr Pearson told the court he had spoken with Legal Aid Queensland "some time ago” to arrange funding for legal representation.

But the prosecution said they had not had contact with any lawyers representing Mr Pearson.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said she was considering adjourning the hearing to next Tuesday to "find out what's going on”, until she realised Mr Pearson was due to appear in court on September 11 to face a fresh drink driving charge.

Ms Ho instead adjourned the hearing to that date so all the charges could be heard together.