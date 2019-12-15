Frenchville prove too strong for The Glen

The Glen's Dan Haidle at the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn challenge 14 December 2019

CRICKET: THE Frenchville Falcons again proved too strong for The Glen on Saturday at Sun Valley Park.

The Glen captain Sam Lowry said the match was a “top of the table clash” in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Frenchville scored 4/170 to win the day after The Glen posted a score of 167.

Lowry said matches between the teams were “always pretty close”.

“They only just beat us last time we played them in Rockhampton as well,” he said.

Lowry said The Glen started off well and were at 0/60.

“Then we lost four quick wickets which stunted our progress,” he said.

“We’ve got to try and get more runs out of our middle order if we want to beat Frenchy.”

Lowry said after stumbling in the batting, the team “didn’t bowl very well”.

Lowry and Dan Haidle started the innings strongly with 23 and 24 runs respectively.

Dave Heymer led in the batting for The Glen, scoring 84 runs off 74 balls.

He hit 10 4s and a six before being caught.

Four batsmen were dismissed for a duck, leaving Frenchville with an easy run chase.

Frenchville bowler Max Norris-Kvikne took five wickets.

Joe McMahon closely followed with three wickets

Much stronger at the crease, Frenchville had no problems chasing The Glen’s 167 runs.

William Barwick and Joe McGahan led the way, both scoring 38 not out.

The Glen will hope to play stronger as they go head to head with bottom of-the-ladder CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers at Sun Valley Park next Saturday.