Gladstone Ports freight investigation gets moving

Gladstone Regional Council has agreed to lead an investigation to increase the clearance of the Goondoon Street Bridge over the Port Access Road.

Increasing the clearance of the Goondoon Street Bridge over the Port Access Rd will help the city manage large- scale freight and increase trade through the port.

Gladstone Regional Council has agreed to lead an investigation into the project, with funding from the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Addressing the council meeting yesterday, GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said modifications would help the city attract more trade as moving double-stacked containers became more common.

Increasing the clearance from 5.1m to 7m would allow large-scale product to be transported on the road, including material for renewable energy projects and mining and agriculture equipment.

Freight that is too large to fit under the bridge is currently transported from Port Central through East Shores.

Mr Waker said using this option required considerations so freight movements did not cause interruptions to the community.

Options include raising the height of the bridge or lowering the underpass, but it is expected this will involve negotiating services such as water and gas pipelines.

The council supported the proposal to lead the investigation with funding from GPC, but it was not unanimous.

Councillors Chris Trevor, Natalia Muszkat and PJ Sobhanian were strong in their endorsement for the concept, but flagged concerns about how best to proceed.

Cr Kahn Goodluck was confident that the collaboration between the Port and the council was strong enough to move forward straight away.

"What is the cost to the region not to do this?" he said.

Mayor Matt Burnett also backed the proposal.

"It makes sense, the port exports, council builds roads and infrastructure," he said. "We can lead this investigation."

Cr Burnett said the Port had been very clear in its commitment that there would be no cost to the council.

He said the Port Access Rd had served its purpose for many years, and the East Shores transport option was rarely needed prior to projects such as large-scale wind turbines being built to the west.

Advice to the council flags no capacity within existing resources to lead the project, and in order to proceed there would need to be a review and realignment of the capital program.

It states the investigation would require a significant amount of consultation with stakeholders, and there is a risk the council would not be able to deliver the project within the desired time frame.