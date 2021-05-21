Freestyle Kings in CQ: ‘The riding level is world-class’

Spectators will be treated to heart-pumping, high-flying motorcycle stunts at Freestyle Kings Live at the Rocky Sports Club on Saturday.

Pat Bowden is pumped up and ready to have the crowd spellbound when he takes off on his Yamaha YZ250 in Rockhampton this weekend.

The two-times World Games champion is among a stellar cast of freestyle motocross athletes who will perform at Freestyle Kings Live at Rocky Sports Club on Saturday night.

Among the other riders are X Games gold medallist Robbie Adelberg and Ry Davis who, at age 14, became the youngest rider in the world to perform a backflip at a show.

As well as featuring some of the world’s most amazing stunts performed on motorcycles, the two-hour spectacular includes pyrotechnics and fire breathers.

Bowden is excited for the show and probably more so for those who get to see it.

“The riding level is world class,” he said.

Freestyle Kings Live will feature a variety of entertainment. Photo: Sheppard Photography

“The people coming to the show are really lucky because it’s not often you get a line-up of FMX riders like this.

“It’s going to fantastic; we’re putting everything into this, and you definitely don’t want to miss it.”

This tour marks Bowden’s return to riding after suffering a serious wrist injury in Germany early last year.

He said there were inherent risks associated with his sport and he was not immune from fear – he had just learned to harness it and make it work for him.

Freestyle Kings Live featuers some of the world’s most amazing stunts performed on motorcycles.

“I definitely feel the same fear as other people would trying some of these tricks but I’ve learned to manage it.

“It’s hard to explain but I actually thrive off it, I use it as a fuel.

“When you overcome that fear and come out the other side, it makes you feel alive.

“It’s something you can’t get in everyday life and that’s what keeps me coming back.”

Bowden started riding dirt bikes at age three and it was not long before he was competing in motocross.

He always planned to make the switch to freestyle and at age 17 he did that.

“I went from racing motocross to jumping in the air doing tricks,” he said.

Spectators will be amazed by some of the stunts performed on Saturday night.

“I learnt the backflip when I was 19 and started travelling the world.

“My goal is to be the rider who has pushed the envelope the furthest - learning new tricks and competing at the best events.”

Bowden said he was “pretty content” with what he had achieved so far.

He is the reigning champion in the Nitro World Games, the FMX equivalent to the Olympic Games.

He is also the only rider in the world to attempt – and land – the front flip ruler and the cliff hanger front flip.

But he’s clearly not content to rest on his laurels.

“I’ve got a lot of ideas for new tricks, which are quite outside the ordinary, so stay tuned.”

Freestyle Kings Live starts at 7pm.