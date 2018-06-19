Freestyle Industries scooting and skating to success

FIRST ANNIVERSARY: Freestyle Industries co-owner Krystal Bird recently celebrated the first year of business.

FIRST ANNIVERSARY: Freestyle Industries co-owner Krystal Bird recently celebrated the first year of business. Glen Porteous

FREESTYLE Industries rode their first-year anniversary in style selling high quality scooters and skate boards to the youth of Gladstone.

The idea for this niche market came about when Krystal Bird's nine-year-old son Brayth had difficulties getting scooter parts and accessories.

"My son (Brayth) talked about opening up a scooter shop when he grows up and we saw this as an idea to open one ourselves,” she said.

Krystal and husband Peter got together to get Freestyle Industries off to a successful first year of business.

With the Gladstone skate hub and Pump Track nearby, they have proven to be a great benefit to Gladstone scooter and skateboard riders.

"We are very active with the youth in the community and every second Thursday night with the PCYC to help with the scooter and skate events,” Krystal said.

"Last year we did the Freestyle Mega Jam and it proved to be very popular and we will do it again in November.”

Engaging with the local community was key part of Freestyle Industries

"We are starting scooter coaching during school terms, holidays and weekends as well,” Krystal said.

Freestyle Industries is located on Crow Street just off Hanson Road and cover a wide variety of Scooters.

Popular scooter brands such as Envy, Longway, Sacrifice, District, Havoc and I-Glide are available and accessories.

Helmets, protective gear, scooter stands, bags, wallets, grip tapes - anything needed to build a scooter or skateboard Freestyle Industries will have it, and if not, they will try to source it.

With an on-site workshop, Freestyle Industries can do any service work and modifications including engraving to protect the scooters from theft.

Inquiries via www.freestyleindustries.com.au or 0400778 616.