Free workshops to develop arts business skills

Cr Glenn Churchill, (far back) Cameron Curd, Michael Connolly, Belynda Waugh, Lindsay Wassell, Dea Wassell, Wesley Walker, Lorna McGrath, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Heather Jensen, Luke Wrathall, Andreia Pereira and (front) Sharon Hare, Kristel Kelly and Lee McIvor at the Regional Arts Development Fund celebration at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, 23 November 2019

INNOVATIVE arts, culture and heritage projects needing financial support are set to get a leg up with free grant writing workshops across the region.

Brush up on your skills with Flying Arts Alliance Inc during an intensive grant writing workshop hosted in conjunction with Gladstone Regional Council’s Regional Arts Development Fund.

Attendees will learn the tricks of the trade from AWGIE Award nominated and internationally credited writer Sonia Louise Cozens.

Ms Cozens is also a development consultant, writing lecturer and arts manager.

Gladstone Region councillor and RADF chair Glenn Churchill said Ms Cozens had experience across different types of media, including work with the ABC and Network 10.

“Sonia’s passion for arts and screen advocacy is well demonstrated.”

The workshops will see Ms Cozens run groups through grant writing, partnership development and agreements.

“This is a chance to develop great arts business skills, invest in your funding submission success and connect with an industry expert,” Cr Churchill said.

Workshops will commence March 5 at Captain Creek, followed by workshops at Calliope and Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum on March 6 and 7 respectively.

To reserve your spot, email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au. Places are limited.