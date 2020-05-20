Free workshops help businesses plan for recovery

Damian Morgan will be one of the mentors for the Rio Tinto Here for Business 'Business Continuity and Rapid Response Workshops'

Damian Morgan will be one of the mentors for the Rio Tinto Here for Business 'Business Continuity and Rapid Response Workshops'

AS RESTRICTIONS ease and more businesses look to open, it's critical they look for opportunities to help them recover from COVID-19 and thrive.

To assist in the recovery process, Rio Tinto Here for Business has enlisted the help of business experts to conduct Business Continuity and Rapid Response Workshops.

The workshops will help businesses identify positive change and opportunity to develop a business continuity plan, and is open to eligible small businesses in the Gladstone region.

Here for Business program co-ordinator Tina Zawila and management consultant Damian Morgan will mentor businesses through the program.

Businesses will get advice on getting costs under control, as well as sales and marketing tips.

Specialising in sales and marketing strategy, Mr Morgan will help businesses understand buying habits and planning.

"For some businesses, it's really difficult if they're partially closed but that's the time to be planning for reopening," Mr Morgan said.

"The world is going to be slightly different and it's about finding new opportunities."

He said it was critical that businesses take the time to listen to expert opinions and look at other businesses to identify the right changes to make.

"Buying habits are changed now through necessity but they possibly will change in the long-term so it's about planning for getting the right message to the right people at the right time," he said.

The workshops will be a consultation with experts, discussing the business and delving into opportunities for the business' specific circumstances.

"Businesses need to change and the proactive businesses will come out of this better off," Mr Morgan said.

"It has never been a more important time to work on your business, especially seeing as a lot of people can't work in their business at the moment."

The program will involve four free online consultations.

Rio Tinto Here for Business wants to reach as many businesses as possible, with registrations open for the foreseeable future.

To register, visit here4gladstone.com.au.