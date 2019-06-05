Free workshop to build teenager resilience

PARENTS are invited to a free workshop to help children and teenagers build resilience in their lives.

The workshop, to be held at Trinity College on June 13, will be lead by life education expert and teacher Michelle Mitchell.

Ms Mitchell is the author of the book Everyday Resilience, which equips parents with strategies on how to turn everyday scenarios into resilience-building exercises for their teenagers.

She also founded a harm prevention charity called Youth Excel, which initially supported girls at risk of dropping out of the education.

The program has since expanded to cover all young people aged between six and 18 years of age.

According to 2018 statistics from Headspace, nearly one in three young Australians aged 12-25 are reporting high or very high levels of psychological distress.

In addition, rates of distress are significantly higher among young women than in men.

Interested parents must RSVP to the school by Friday and light refreshments will be provided on the night.

Books and resources by Ms Mitchell will also be for sale at the workshop.

For more information, phone the school on 48390500.