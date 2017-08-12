Free workshop offers guidance on major events funding

A FREE Events Bootcamp workshop is on offer to the organisers of local major events later this month.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the session would provide useful details for members of groups, organisations and committees interested in applying for major event funding.

"This workshop aims to make it easy for applicants to understand what is required when applying for Gladstone Regional Council's Major Events Advisory Panel (MEAP) funding," councillor Burnett said.

Information covered will include event governance, sustainability and details of how to find funding opportunities.

"This is a chance for all local community event organisers to learn more about what initiatives and resources are available to assist the growth and development of their event," Cr Burnett said.

MEAP was established by the council to provide advice and funding recommendations about major events in the Gladstone Region.

The Events Bootcamp will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on August 30 from 8.30am-11.30am.

Community event organisers interested in attending the free Events Bootcamp can secure their seat by completing an online form at www.gladecc.com.au/meap