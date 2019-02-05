Free women's day exhibit to prompt creativity and reflection

OBSERVERS: Carolina Bocos (middle), Andreia Pereira (furthest) and Rika Griffiths admiring artwork at last year's Photopia food festival event.

PHOTOPIA Studio will celebrate this year's International Women's Day with a splash of colour.

The upcoming International Women's Day Exhibition is a partnership between the studio and Crow Street Creative.

Crow Street Creative president Felicia Lloyd said the free exhibition would align with the theme of International Women's Day - Balance for Better.

"We're asking artists to respond to the campaign theme, to create a work that addresses that theme,” Ms Lloyd said.

"It's really open for people to interpret what that looks like for them and I guess everyone has different experiences and ideas about how to address that ... it's open to any media, any size, any type of art.”

She said studio space would allow entries from 10-15 artists and all artists, including amateurs, were invited to submit.

"We've had a little bit of a break over the last few months so ... (this is) to get people excited and energised and to give people a chance to get involved,” Ms Lloyd said.

The exhibition will open at a Friday Night at Crow Street event on March 8 and will show until April.

To get involved contact the Crow Street Creative Facebook page or email info@crowstreetcreative.com.

A $30 entry fee will cover entrants for up to two submissions. Submissions close February 13.