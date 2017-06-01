Free wi-fi on main street brings people in

STAYING CONNECTED: Local resident Robert Costin messages his sister using the free wi-fi service at Library Square.

WHEN Robert Costin heard about the free wi-fi at Library Square he was straight there.

"I'm one of those ones that struggle paying my bills, I don't have internet at home,” he said.

"I use it to keep in touch with family and friends over Facebook.”

Mr Costin said previously he had to use a prepaid wi-fi dongle for his internet.

"It was a struggle to keep it loaded with internet,” he said.

"It's a breath of fresh air, it's one less thing to worry about.”

The wi-fi is available in Library Square on Goondoon St.

It was activated in time for the P&O cruise ship arrival on Sunday.

It will remain a permanent addition to the square, refurbished as part of the 7 Day Makeover of the CBD.

Mr Costin said the changes were a step up.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the square had been transformed into a comfortable and inviting public space, and the delivery of free wi-fi was an important part of the makeover project.

"The addition of free wi-fi provides another reason for residents and visitors to stay a little longer in our CBD,” he said.

"Whether you're a cruise ship passenger researching the region, a university student completing an assignment or a CBD worker checking your emails in your lunch break, we hope we've provided you a comfortable place to do that while enjoying our CBD.”

The free wi-fi is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Search for the "Library Square FREE” network.

The square's new deck also includes a power point for recharging laptops and mobile devices.

Cr Burnett said community members built a "truly impressive” grassed deck and other comfortable and attractive seating in the space, as part the Gladstone CBD makeover in April.