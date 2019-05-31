Free tools to help quit smoking

BREAKUP TIME: Snap to it for free nicotine replacements and some phone counselling.

CENTRAL Queensland has some of the highest smoking rates in the state.

On average 14per cent of residents smoke daily, 24per cent higher than the state average, and 17per cent of women smoke while they are pregnant.

It's a statistic Central Queensland health senior project officer Kalie Green would like to see changed.

Today is World No Tobacco Day which encourages smokers to put down their cigarettes and give up smoking for good.

That's why CQ Health is offering 12 weeks of free nicotine replacement therapies, including patches, lozenges and gum that can be posted to smoker's homes. The deal also offers along with phone counselling. "We can tailor a package per person,” she said.

"Some people who are heavy smokers might need two patches whereas others might not need a patch at all.”

The program falls under the 10,000 lives campaign that aims to save 10,000 lives between 2017 and 2030. Since its launch, 5000 have contacted Quitline to stop smoking.

"Since 2017 we've gone from 16.7 to 14per cent of daily smokers,” Mrs Green said. "It's great, I like seeing the numbers of referrals going up and the quitting numbers going up.”

Need help quitting smoking? Contact Quitline on 137848.